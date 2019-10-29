Breaking News
2 houses on fire after plane crash in NJ

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

Teen pleads not guilty in fire at state park

Crime

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
silver sands_410463

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut teenager charged with setting fire to a historic theater has pleaded not guilty in connection with a different fire that damaged construction trailers at a state park.

The Connecticut Post reports that 18-year-old Vincent Keller pleaded not guilty Monday to charges including trespassing, criminal mischief and larceny in connection with a March fire at Silver Sands State Park in Milford.

The Stratford teen remains free on $25,000 bond.

Keller’s lawyer, Frank Riccio II, said outside court he is continuing to review the evidence in the case.

Keller is one of three teenagers charged with connection with a January fire that burned the closed American Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Guilford police ask for assistance concerning information on serious car crash on Durham Road

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Guilford police ask for assistance concerning information on serious car crash on Durham Road"

Protesters call on Yale to fire officer cleared of charges in controversial shooting

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters call on Yale to fire officer cleared of charges in controversial shooting"

New Haven Superintendent signs separation agreement with Board of Ed

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Superintendent signs separation agreement with Board of Ed"

Officer charged in shooting faces judge for first time

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer charged in shooting faces judge for first time"

Rawlings leads Yale to 46-41 shootout win over Penn

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Rawlings leads Yale to 46-41 shootout win over Penn"

Opioid Crisis: Musical Intervention

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Opioid Crisis: Musical Intervention"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss