MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect was arrested and charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a man in a residential area of Meriden Saturday night, police report.

The Meriden Police Department was contacted at 6:21 p.m. Saturday night regarding a man laying in the road on the 800 block of Hanover Rd. Upon arriving at the scene officers discovered a man, later identified as Justin Sloan Jr., with suspected stab wounds.

Officers attempted to treat Sloan’s wounds on the scene but he had to be transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigations from police identified Josue Ortega-Torres, 19, as a suspect in the stabbing. A stand-off took place between the police and Ortega-Torres for several hours outside of his residence on Melville Ave.

The Meriden Police Department Negotiation Team, the Meriden S.W.A.T. and the Patrol division were able to facilitate Ortega-Torres’ surrender without further incident. He was charged with murder and is currently being held on a five million dollar bond. This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Det. Jad Hadir at jhadir@meridenct.gov or 203-630-6250.