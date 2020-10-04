Tenured CSP trooper stripped of powers, arrested on multiple charges

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police trooper was arrested and charged under multiple counts over unknown circumstances Saturday night in Southington.

On Saturday, August 3 at 10:30 p.m., Southington Police Department arrested Trooper First Class Christopher Russell.

Connecticut State Police learned of Russell’s arrest and a supervisor seized his department firearms, badge, identification, and police cruiser — officially suspending Russell’s police powers. An investigation by the CSP internal affairs is ongoing.

Russell faces the following charges:

Disorderly Conduct

Criminal Mischief

Risk of Injury to a Minor

3rd Degree Assault

Russell has been an employee of the CSP since 2008.

This is a developing story. Stay with the News 8 app on your iPhone or Android, or wtnh.com for continuing updates as they become available.