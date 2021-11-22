Thief takes off in car with teen still inside in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Scary moments in Fairfield Monday night when a car thief took off with a car with a teen still inside.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in front of ’16 Handles’ on the Post Road. A couple had parked their car near the froyo place to make a purchase at a nearby establishment.

The car was running with only the teen inside. An unknown male suspect walked up and opened the door. and went inside the car. Police say the suspect ordered the teen to get out of the car and then sped off.

Witnesses reported seeing a black vehicle flee the area in close proximity to the stolen vehicle. Police believe this vehicle was occupied by subjects working with the male suspect. The accomplice vehicle is believed to be a black Dodge Charger.

Police followed the stolen car onto I-95 and then Route 8 before finally tracking it down, unoccupied on Caroline Street in Derby.

No one was hurt. Police say the teen was old enough to be in the car alone.

Police say it’s a good idea to lock your car doors even if you’re still inside.