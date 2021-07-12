‘Things happen quick’: Waterford PD investigating car break-in caught on witness’s dashcam

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Video courtesy: Waterford Police

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford Police are investigating a car break-in that officers said happened in a matter of seconds this past weekend.

In video police obtained from a witness’s dash camera, a person is seen breaking the front passenger window and reaching in to grab a purse.

“Things happen quick,” police said in a social media post. “We are following up on it, but wanted you to see just how fast these crimes happen.”

Police encourage people to lock their car doors and remove valuable items. If you are keeping any items in the car, keep them out of view.

The suspect’s car is a rental, which is a Nissan Altima with Illinois plates FP-117367.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Waterford police at 860-442-9451.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Waterford PD: Car break-in caught on camera

News /

16-year-old taken into custody, two stolen vehicles recovered in East Lyme

News /

Tropical Storm Elsa brings Coastal flooding along Connecticut's shoreline towns

News /

New London, Middlesex shorelines currently experiencing Tropical Storm Elsa

News /

Shoreline towns are preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa

News /

Norwich to provide free Wi-Fi hotspots to areas without good internet access

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss