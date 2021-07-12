‘Things happen quick’: Waterford PD investigating car break-in caught on witness’s dashcam

Video courtesy: Waterford Police

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford Police are investigating a car break-in that officers said happened in a matter of seconds this past weekend.

In video police obtained from a witness’s dash camera, a person is seen breaking the front passenger window and reaching in to grab a purse.

“Things happen quick,” police said in a social media post. “We are following up on it, but wanted you to see just how fast these crimes happen.”

Police encourage people to lock their car doors and remove valuable items. If you are keeping any items in the car, keep them out of view.

The suspect’s car is a rental, which is a Nissan Altima with Illinois plates FP-117367.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Waterford police at 860-442-9451.