Third arrest made in death of Waterbury woman found shot in the chest

Crime

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A third suspect is facing charges in a deadly shooting in Waterbury.

Gonzalo Diaz, 44, of Bridgeport was arrested Tuesday; he is charged with murder and attempted robbery in the death of 58-year-old Denise Rogers-Rollins.

She was shot in the chest in an apartment on Wall Street last month.

Howard Jefferson, 48, and Shabonnah Draper, 26, are already charged in the murder.

Police do not expect to make any more arrests.

