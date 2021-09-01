Three Bridgeport men arrested after shots fired incident near Park Street

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., (WTNH)– Three Bridgeport men have been arrested after an incident of shots fired near Park Street on Tuesday.

Police say when they arrived at the scene in the 100 block of Park Street around 11:44 a.m. they saw an abundance of shell casing with vehicles and a residence struck by gunfire.

The suspect vehicle, identified as a dark blue BMW X5, was observed in the area of East Washington Ave. bridge. According to reports, police attempted a motor vehicle stop at an intersection but the suspects turned right and continued northbound on Housatonic Ave.

The suspects in the vehicle threw four handguns from the vehicle and stopped just south of Housatonic Avenue.

Police say that the suspects were targeting a resident on Park Street; that individual was not harmed.

After investigating this incident, all three suspects in the vehicle were placed under arrest.

Luis Blandin

Carlos Moreno

Jose Padilla

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 43-year-old Carlos Moreno of Bridgeport. Moreno has six charges against him, including first-degree criminal attempt assault, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. Moreno’s bond is set at $250,000.

One of the passengers in the vehicle was identified as 43-year-old Jose Padilla, also of Bridgeport. Padilla has been charged on eight counts, including first-degree criminal attempt assault, and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Padilla’s bond is set at one million dollars.

The second passenger in the BMW X5 has been identified as 19-year-old Luis Blandin, also of Bridgeport. Blandin has been charged with seven crimes, including a first-degree criminal attempt and possession of a stolen firearm. Blandin’s bond is set at one million dollars.

All three are set to appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 1.