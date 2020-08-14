 

Three juveniles arrested in connection to car theft, Hartford drive-by shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three juveniles were arrested in connection to stealing a vehicle and shooting a man in Hartford Thursday evening.

Police said the juveniles were driving a Durango stolen out of Wethersfield, and they engaged in a drive-by shooting on Park Street in Hartford, injuring a 21-year-old.

The victim was conscious and alert when he was sent to Hartford Hospital. Right now, we don’t know his condition.

Police later found the vehicle and deployed spike strips to stop it. Following a foot chase, police arrested the three juveniles.

Police said two of them were released by summons for stolen motor vehicle charges. The other juvenile was arrested on firearm and assault charges and transported to juvenile detention without bond.

Police are reminding the public to lock your car doors and take the key fobs with you.

