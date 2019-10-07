Three larcenies within a week at Ralph Lauren store in New Canaan, police investigating

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police responded to three larcenies at the 51 Elm Street, New Canaan location of a Ralph Lauren store between October 3rd and October 7th.

Police say the first larceny occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The suspects are described as two black females wearing baseball hats and carrying small shopping bags. Police report that the women stole around $300.00 worth of merchandise.

After they left the store, they got into a waiting car: a grey Toyota Corolla with CT registration AR37641, and left town heading east toward Rt123.

The second larceny occurred on Friday, October 4th at around 1:30pm.

Police say the suspects ran into the store and quickly grabbed as much merchandise as they could before running back out the door to a waiting car.

Multiple clothing items were reported stolen from the store, valued at around $4000.00.

There were, again, two suspects in this larceny: one was described as a black male, approximately 5’9”, 180 lbs, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, black sneakers, and a black baseball cap with a “NY” emblem on the front.

10/04/19 – Photo: New Cannan PD

The other suspect is a black female approximately 5’ 8” tall, 185 lbs, wearing a blue puffy jacket, black leggings with a wide stripe down the left side, a camouflage baseball hat and glasses.

10/04/19: New Canaan PD

The suspects’ vehicle is described as an older model, black Honda Accord bearing CT license plate number 6ASTG1. Police report that the car was later seen in the area of the larceny.

Photo: New Canaan PD

On Monday, a third larceny occurred at the same Ralph Lauren store at 1:10pm – around the same time as the second event.

Again, the thieves ran into the store and grabbed as much as they could before running back out to a waiting car.

This time, the value of the items stolen was approximately $4000.00.

This larceny involved 4 suspects: 3 black males and one black female.

10/07/19 – Photo NCPD

The first suspect was a black male, approximately 5’9” tall, wearing black sneakers, tan pants, a dark colored sweatshirt with a logo on the front, and a light colored baseball hat.

The second male was approximately 5’8” tall, wearing white sneakers, black pants, a red sweatshirt and a baseball hat that had a light colored brim and a dark color back.

10/07/19 – Photo NCPD

The third male was wearing dark colored pants and a red shirt or sweatshirt.

The female involved was wearing tan slippers, black sweatpants with writing or some type of white stripe down the right leg, a black sweatshirt with writing across the front and stripes on the left arm, and a camouflage baseball hat.

10/07/19 – Photo NCPD

The suspects’ vehicle used appeared to be the same as the one previously used in the larceny October 4th.

Anyone with information on the suspects or suspect vehicles should contact Sgt. Romano of the Investigative Section at 203-594-3523.