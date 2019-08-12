Three men arrested on sexual assault charges in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford Police have arrested three men for separate sexual crimes in the last week.

Police arrested Christopher Shorey, 40, of Wallingford Wednesday on an outstanding warrant. Shorey was accused of touching the private area of a 10-year-old child with whom he used to reside, and of having a child touch him in his groin area.

Shorey was charged with sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. He was released on $100,000.00 bond and is set to appear in Meriden Superior Court on the 21st.

Police arrested Segundo Vallejo-Brahona, 56, of Wallingford Friday on an outstanding warrant. Vallejo-Brahona was accused of physically restraining a female victim and sexually assaulting her at his residence.

Vallejo-Brahona is charged with sexual assault and unlawful restraint. He was detained on $100,000.00 bond and was arraigned in Meriden Superior Court today.

On Monday, Wallingford patrol responded to a complaint of a man masturbating outside his vehicle at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park in Wallingford. According to police, no children were in the park at the time of the offense.

Police arrested Ricki Nadeau, 67, of Meriden on charges of public indecency and disorderly conduct. Nadeau is held on $5,000.00 bond and is set to appear in court on the 26th.