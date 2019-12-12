Three teens arrested for two carjackings, armed robbery

Sherod Manick, 18, of Hamden (Left) and Noel Adon, 19, of New Haven (Right) (Photo: Norwalk Police Department)

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Three teenagers are facing larceny and firearm charges for two carjackings, a robbery and a third carjacking attempt.

Police say 19-year-old Noel Adon of New Haven, 18-year-old Sherod Manick of Hamden, and a juvenile were arrested overnight Thursday.

The three suspects stole a silver BMW out of New Haven Wednesday.

Before midnight, the teens drove the stolen BMW to Bouton Street in Norwalk, where police say the suspects attempted another carjacking.

Around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, the teens stole a car and personal items from a person who had just arrived home on Kettle Road. Two of the suspects were armed with handguns during the theft.

Officers then spotted the BMW on I-95 North in Westport and were able to stop the BMW in Fairfield.

The Westport PD, Fairfield PD, and Connecticut State Police assisted Norwalk Police with locating the BMW.

Adon, Sherod and the juvenile are facing several charges including illegal firearm possession, larceny and interfering with an officer/resisting. The juvenile also had counterfeit money and stolen items.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Norwalk police.