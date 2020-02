(WTNH) — Three UConn football players are facing charges in a burglary on campus.

Running back Kyon Gillespie and defensive backs O’Neil Robinson and Ryan Carroll are accused of stealing ATV, video game systems and clothing from a dorm back in November.

Carroll was charged on Tuesday. Gillespie and Robinson turned themselves in last week.

Gillespie has been suspended from the team. Robinson and Carroll have already announced that they plan to transfer.