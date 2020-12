TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Torrington police have made an arrest in a deadly hit and run in.

Police say 24-year-old Rolando Vilorio is charged with manslaughter, assault and evading responsibility. Police say he and another driver were allegedly racing at more than 100 miles per hour on New Litchfield Street in August.

Vilorio slammed into 47-year-old Sean Ryan, who was a bystander. Ryan was pronounced dead.