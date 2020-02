WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A traffic stop in Wallingford turned up more than 2,000 bags of heroin, police say.

Police stopped a car Monday night on Yale Avenue because it had a tail light out.

Officers searched the car and report they found two loaded guns and 2,400 bags of heroin. Two man and a woman from New Britain were arrested: Walter Whitlock, 53, Victor Flores, 35, and Christiane Flores, 32.