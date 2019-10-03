Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

Trial can continue in killing of man found in storage tub

Crime

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
QUAHZIER BOUIE_1554745037282.jpg.jpg

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — A judge has ruled that the trial of a Connecticut man charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend’s father can continue.

The Hartford Courant reports a judge ruled there is enough evidence to prosecute 24-year-old Quahzier Bouie.

Bouie, of Windsor Locks, pleaded not guilty in the killing of 51-year-old Michael Keene in November 2018 and asked for a jury trial.

Related: Police: Murder defendant sent messages from victim’s phone

Keene’s decomposing body was found stuffed in a storage tub behind a couch in his elderly mother’s apartment.

Prosecutors say the family had Thanksgiving dinner as Keene’s body was in the living room. His body wasn’t discovered for about two weeks after he was killed.

Related: PD: Fugitive from Justice brought back to Windsor Locks to face murder charge

Bouie’s public defender, Claud Chong, says the state’s case was built on suspicion and motive, but little evidence.

Bouie’s girlfriend is also facing charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss