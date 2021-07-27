Trumbull PD: Bridgeport men charged in connection to car theft; one arrested following police pursuit

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Three Bridgeport men were arrested for their involvement in occupying a stolen vehicle at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. One of the suspects crashed into several police cruisers and sparked a police pursuit on the road and on foot before his arrest.

Trumbull police found an Audi confirmed to be stolen from Yonkers, N.Y. in the Trumbull Mall parking lot Monday afternoon. Police monitored the area until around 2:30 p.m. when the three suspects returned to and entered the car.

Police approached the car and apprehended two of the three suspects. 24-year-old Hector Delgado and 29-year-old Xavier Rondon were taken into custody.

Suspect Dominique Reid, 23, stayed in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Reid sped away, striking several police cruisers and bystander vehicles in the process.

Police said Reid drove recklessly through the mall property, then drove the wrong way up the Main Street entrance camp. He merged onto Route 15 northbound but police said he then turned to drive south on the northbound side.

Reid eventually abandoned the Audi and ran off, and police captured him with the help of a Trumbull police K-9 and Connecticut State Police in a nearby residential neighborhood.

Trumbull EMS responded to evaluate Reid for any exhaustion, but he refused any medical treatment. There were no reported injuries during the incident.

Reid received several charges including 1st-degree Larceny, reckless driving, and engaging in a police pursuit. He was held on a $100,000 bond.

Delgado and Rondon were charged with conspiracy to commit larceny and were each held on a $25,000 bond.

The three suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 6.