TSA reports notable decrease in guns detected at New England airport checkpoints in 2019

BOSTON, Mass. (WTNH) — The Transportation and Safety Administration has released their findings Wednesday regarding the number of guns detected at airport checkpoints in New England in 2019. According to the TSA, the number has decreased significantly.

TSA reported that their officers confiscated 36 handguns at checkpoints across New England last year. That is a significant decrease from the 45 they confiscated in 2018.

Nationwide, however, more firearms were caught at checkpoints in 2019 than ever before the the agency’s 18-year-history, according to the TSA.

In 2019 in total nationwide, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags or on passengers at checkpoints. That comes out to 12.1 firearms discovered per day. That is a 5% increase from 2018, when the TSA detected 4,239 firearms nationwide.

Graph: TSA

The agency reports that 87% of firearms detected at checkpoints in 2019 were loaded.

For the last three years, Boston Logan International Airport has the been the location of the most firearm confiscations.

Graph: TSA

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its web site here: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition.