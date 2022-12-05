Mugshots of Robert Kalache (left) and Domingo Schofield (right). (SOURCE: East Hampton Police Department)

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) – East Hampton police arrested two men for the possession of narcotics including copious amounts of Fentanyl on Saturday.

As a result of an investigation into illegal drug activity in East Hampton, police executed a search warrant at 6 Middle Haddam Road.

During the search, police found 524 assorted pills, 141 of which, were fentanyl pills. East Hampton police also located 70 bags of fentanyl that were packaged for sale and a container holding 384.14 grams of fentanyl, police said.

As a result of the search warrant, Robert Kalache, 64, and Domingo Schofield, 44, were both arrested.

Kalache was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy with intent to sell and possession with intent to sell.

Schofield was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy possession with intent to sell and possession with intent to sell.

East Hampton police said Kalache and Scofield are being held on $25,000 Cash/Surety Bonds and were presented at Middletown Superior Court Monday.