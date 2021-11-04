Two Fairfield school employees robbed, teen taken into custody following crime spree along the shoreline

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A teen was taken into custody following a crime spree along the shoreline where two Fairfield school employees were robbed at gunpoint.

On Wednesday around 7:30 a.m., the Fairfield Police Department received a report of an armed robbery in the area of the Southport School.

An employee of the school reported that she and a co-worker were walking to the school after parking their cars when they were approached by a male. The man then displayed what was described as a black/silver handgun and demanded they hand over their phones and bags.

The victims complied and then fled into the Southport School, which was briefly placed into a “secure school” mode until police were able to clear the area. The victims described the suspect as a man in his late teens to early 20s, clean-shaven, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and baggy dark denim jeans.

Fairfield police said a subsequent investigation led to the identification of several juvenile suspects who are believed to have been responsible for an early morning crime spree through the state, including the robbery in Fairfield.

Police said the juveniles are believed to have been traveling in a stolen car from New Haven when they committed an armed robbery in Clinton on Wednesday morning. Following the incident in Clinton, police said the juveniles traveled to Branford where they allegedly committed a carjacking and another armed robbery.

Police believe that’s when the juveniles traveled to Fairfield and committed the armed robbery. It’s believed they then traveled to Norwalk where they attempted to commit another carjacking.

The male responsible for the Fairfield robbery was identified as a 15-year-old with a prior arrest record. The New Haven Police Department held a “Take into Custody” order for the juvenile for an incident unrelated to Fairfield.

The teen was taken into custody by the New Haven Police Department on Wednesday evening. The charges are currently pending.