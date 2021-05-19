Two firearm arrests made in Hartford Tuesday evening

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police made two gun arrests in Hartford Tuesday evening. This comes as three shootings occurred in Hartford that same evening. The shootings do not appear to be related to the two arrests at this time.

At 7:02 p.m., Police stopped a vehicle on the 100 block of Magnolia Street. Police found that the two people were in the vehicle. One of them had narcotics on them, as well as a handgun that was later discovered to be a ghost gun.

A juvenile was arrested and charged with Possession of Narcotics/Possession of a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Weapons in a M/V/Possession of a Ghost Gun.

At 7:05 p.m., police made an arrest in a parking lot on the 400 block of Hillside Avenue. Two people were trying to hide in the vehicle. Upon seeing the officers, the front seat passenger ran off. He dropped a revolver and entered a large storm drain. Police could not locate the passenger. The driver, 22-year-old Joel Brooks of Windsor, was arrested and charged with Weapons in a MV, Altered or Obliterated Serial Number, Possession of a High Capacity Magazine.

Police seized the dropped revolver, as well as the high-capacity magazine that police found in the vehicle.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and the police chief will address the uptick in shootings and gun arrests later Wednesday morning.