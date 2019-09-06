Two men accused of selling pot products out of smoke shop

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men are accused of selling pot products out of a smoke shop in Stonington.

42-year-old Justin Smith owns Legends Smoke Shop, and 50-year-old David Shemansky works there. Both were arrested when they turned themselves in Thursday.

State Police say they found two pounds of marijuana edibles and more than 150 pot vape cartridges in the store back in July.

Smith posted $25,000 bond and Shermansky posted $50,000 bond and are expected to appear in court on September 18th.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.