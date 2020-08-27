Two men arrested for pursuit, crash in New Haven

Malik Brown, 20, of New Haven (Left) and Rayquan Livingston, 24, of East Haven (Right). Photos: New Haven PD.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were arrested in New Haven Tuesday evening after a pursuit that ended in a crash.

New Haven police said they had an arrest warrant for 24-year-old East Haven man Rayquan Livingston for an armed robbery on Quinnipiac Avenue last week. The victims told police they responded to an online advertisement of a used car for sale.

Police found Livingston exiting his car at a gas station on Chapel Street at Ferry Street Tuesday and tried to stop him.

Livingston saw police and fled to his car and left the scene, which led to a police pursuit into the Fair Haven Heights neighborhood.

Livingston’s passenger, Malik Brown, 20, of New Haven, threw a handgun and drugs from the vehicle along Farren Avenue, police said. Police later seized these items.

Livingston eventually lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree near Chamberlain Street, causing the vehicle to roll onto its roof and catch on fire, according to police.

The responding officers helped both men out of the vehicle, who were later transported to the hospital for medical evaluations.

On Wednesday, Livingston and Brown were transferred to New Haven Police Union Avenue Detention Center for booking.

Livingston was charged with robbery for last week’s incident and received multiple charges including reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, and four counts of failing to appear for Tuesday’s incident.

Brown received multiple charges for Tuesday’s incident including carrying a pistol without a permit and possession of narcotics.

Both are being held on bond and are due in court Thursday.