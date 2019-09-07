Two men charged with animal cruelty for abandoning neglected pitbull

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Hartford men are now facing animal cruelty charges for abandoning a neglected dog.

On August 25, an East Granby resident found a neglected red and white pitbull in town and called Suffield police. The pitbull was found suffering from fur loss, infections on all four legs, and an eye ulcer.

Police determined Jean Cartagena, 22, and his father Angel Cartagena, owned the pitbull and had neglected and abandoned it.

Police said Jean intentionally misled and threatened the investigator during the investigation.

Suffield police arrested both Jean and Angel Cartagena after they turned themselves in Sept. 6.

Jean was charged for Interfering with & Threatening a Police Officer and for Animal Cruelty. Angel was charged with Animal Cruelty.

Suffield Animal Control is helping the pitbull recover.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.