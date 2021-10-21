Two men shot in drive-by shooting on North Main Street in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were shot on North Main Street Thursday afternoon and are both considered to be in serious condition, according to police.

Waterbury police officers responded to the area of 928 North Main St. on a weapons complaint around 1:40 p.m. and found evidence of shots fired. Police identified two male victims who both sustained gunshot wounds as a result of a drive-by shooting.

Police said a 39-year-old man was shot in the area of his back and a 30-year-old man was shot in the abdomen area. Both men were brought to local hospitals for treatment and are considered to be in serious condition.

Waterbury Police Department is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

