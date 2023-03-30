WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people from Connecticut were sentenced for their involvement in several violent armed robberies at AT&T stores in Connecticut and Massachusetts in 2021.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s’ office in Connecticut, 25-year-old Shaquille Raymond of Hartford was sentenced to 72 months in prison with five years of supervised release, and 25-year-old Savina Bourne of Middletown was sentenced to 78 months in prison with three years of supervised release.
In 2021, Raymond, Bourne and three other suspects were involved in several violent and armed robberies of AT&T stores. The suspects would enter the stores around closing time, point weapons at employees, and sometimes pistol whip, drag, and shove employees to the back inventory rooms. They also held employees at gunpoint as they filled large bags with cell phones and electronics. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were taken from several stores.
Bourne worked at AT&T stores and helped plan the robberies and served as the getaway driver and helped sell the stolen merchandise.
The group was involved in robberies at AT&T stores in:
- Newington, Conn., on Jan. 29, 2021
- Enfield, Conn., on Feb. 24, 2021
- Canton, Conn., on April 15, 2021
- Two failed attempts of robberies in Torrington, Connecticut, and Glastonbury, Connecticut, in May 2021.
- West Springfield, Mass., on June 6, 2021
On June 6, 2021, four of the suspects entered an AT&T store in West Springfield armed with a semi-automatic pistol, two revolvers, and a semiautomatic rifle. After leaving the store driven by the fifth suspect, they led Massachusetts State Police on a high-speed chase that ended on Route 57 in Agawam with the suspects crashing into a trooper’s cruiser. All five suspects were arrested, and police found more than $150,000 in stolen merchandise and firearms in the car.
Raymond and Bourne have been ordered to pay restitution of $298,073.86 for the losses in the Newington, Enfield, and Canton robberies. All five suspects pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the robberies.
One other suspect, Deshawn Baugh, has already been sentenced to 108 months in prison. Two more suspects, Alex Josephs and Ronaldo Smith, are still awaiting sentencing.