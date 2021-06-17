Two people arrested in Manchester drug bust

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people in Manchester are in trouble after a toddler was found near guns and drugs inside a home.

Police tell News 8 that they found the three-year-old within reach of two pounds of cocaine — five guns — ammunition and 12-grand in cash. Police arrested 28-year-old Josiah Cadette and 26-year-old Nysha Sanchez.

They’re both facing several charges including running a drug factory — and risk of injury to a minor. The arrests were part of a lengthy undercover investigation by the east central narcotics task force.