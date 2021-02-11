Two Shelton brothers arrested in December street robbery, assault

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Two brothers and a juvenile were arrested Wednesday for allegedly robbing and assaulting a man in Shelton back in December.

Police say that on Dec. 10, officers and EMS crews responded to a man who was assaulted in the area of Coram Avenue and White Street. Witnesses had reported that three men were kicking and punching the victim on the ground.

Upon arrival, the victim told officers that he was also robbed of his backpack that contained all of his personal possessions. The victim was then taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspects. However, during an investigation, detectives were able to recover the victim’s backpack and identify the three suspects.

The suspects were identified as 19-year-old Eliezer Reyes, his 18-year-old brother Jose Reyes, and a third suspect, who police did not identify because he is a juvenile, all of Shelton.

Officers secured arrest warrants and on Wednesday, Feb. 10, both Reyes brothers were charged with robbery, assault and larceny. They were each held on $150,000 bond.

The juvenile suspect was arrested in January and also charged with robbery, assault and larceny, but was referred to Juvenile Court in Bridgeport.