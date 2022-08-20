HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A pair of shootings in Hartford sent two people to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to police.

The first occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday as police responded to St. Francis Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim who arrived seeking treatment.

The victim was a man in his 40s, and was described by police as “extremely uncooperative.” The man did not give a location for the incident.

The second shooting occurred in the area of 673 Maple St. around 2 a.m. Police were responding to the scene when a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital. The victim was a woman in her 20s, who is currently listed in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assisted in both investigations, which are active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the cases is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

