2 arrested in connection to recent Southington larcenies

SOUTHINGTON, Conn., (WTNH) — Southington’s Auto Theft Task Force arrested two suspects following reports of a stolen vehicle on Sunday.

Southington’s Auto Theft Task Force received information from a fellow officer of a black Audi wagon with multiple masked individuals driving through Southington. The officer believed that one of the unmasked individuals was a juvenile and known car thief.

Shortly after being reported, police received information of the same vehicle being seen on Meriden Waterbury Turnpike pulling on door handles, as well as other locations throughout the town.

The owner of the black Audi Wagon contacted SATTF and Connecticut State Police, confirming that their vehicle was stolen overnight.

During the investigation, SATTF discovered that the vehicle was associated with multiple larcenies in Southington and was traveling to Meriden. SATTF was able to locate the stolen vehicle, which was parked at the Meriden Mall, and notified Meriden Police.

SATTF observed three males walking towards the vehicle carrying shopping bags. As the males were entering the vehicle, SATTF officers approached and detained the suspects.

SATTF officers say when talking with the males, they noticed something heavy in the sweatshirts of one of the suspects, revealing a handgun. Garrett Gibbs, 20, was immediately taken into custody. The firearm that Gibbs possessed was reported stolen from a vehicle in July 2021.

With assistance from Meriden police, officers checked the identity of three males, including two juveniles. Police say that one 18-year-old was missing from the Milford Police Department and Connecticut State Police after escaping a juvenile detention center on Sept. 18.

The other juvenile suspect was also detained. The 18-year-old was not in possession of any contraband and had no identifiable history. He was identified and released.

Officers located purses, wallets, and handbags along with other valuable and personal stolen items. Some of these items were stolen from unlocked vehicles across the state.

Both Gibbs and one of the juveniles were transported to Southington Police Department. The juvenile was issued a juvenile summons, charging him with first-degree larceny by possession. He was turned over to CSP and transported to Bridgeport Juvenile Detention.

According to police, Gibbs was charged with first-degree larceny by possession and carrying a pistol without a permit and was held on a $250,000 surety bond. He appeared at Meriden Superior Court on Monday.