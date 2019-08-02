Two suspects arrested in East Hampton armed robbery after police chase ends in Norwich

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH)–State police are investigating an armed robbery in East Hampton Thursday evening.

Police said it happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Route 66 Package Store. One of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded money, police said. They took money from the register then both left the scene in a vehicle.

The store employee was not injured.

Police said two suspects were arrested in Norwich after a police chase. The car was stolen from Hamden, police said.

This case is currently under investigation.