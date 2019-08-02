Two suspects arrested in East Hampton armed robbery after police chase ends in Norwich

1  of  2
EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH)–State police are investigating an armed robbery in East Hampton Thursday evening.

Police said it happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Route 66 Package Store. One of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded money, police said. They took money from the register then both left the scene in a vehicle.

The store employee was not injured.

Police said two suspects were arrested in Norwich after a police chase. The car was stolen from Hamden, police said.

This case is currently under investigation.

