Two suspects arrested in Meriden home invasion

WTNH Staff

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects have been identified and arrested in connection to a home invasion from October 2020.

On October 25, 2020, Meriden police responded to a home invasion on West Main Street. Several firearms were reported stolen and there were no injuries.

Justin Coombs and Juleika Medina of Meriden were arrested Monday in connection to this investigation.

Both suspects have been charged with:

  • Three counts of Theft of a Firearm
  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm
  • Home Invasion
  • Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion
  • Robbery in the First Degree

Coombs was currently incarcerated on separate charges and Medina was taken into custody on Monday morning.

