Two teens, juvenile arrested in connection to Wallingford car break-ins

by: Britney Dixon

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two teens and one juvenile were arrested in connection to car break-ins across Wallingford.

Police said at 3:49 a.m. Sunday they received complaints of males breaking into cars near Constitution Street.

Upon arrival, police located the suspects. Police said they found several key fobs and other stolen property with the suspects.

According to police, a stolen vehicle from Easton, Conn. was located near the area the suspects were. The suspects also had the keys to the stolen vehicle.

The two teen suspects were identified as 18-year-old Corey Baldwin and 18-year-old Tyquell Gibson, both of New Haven.

They were arrested for third degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third degree burglary, third degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third degree larceny and sixth degree larceny. Baldwin was also charged with interfering with an officer. Both were held on a $10,000 bond.

The juvenile was arrested for third degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third degree burglary, third degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third degree larceny and sixth degree larceny, and released to guardians.

