Two women arrested after suspicious packages found at State Capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two women have been arrested after police found suspicious packages at the State Capitol.

State Police say, the investigation into suspicious packages found discarded on the State Capitol grounds began on April 1, 2021.

On June 4 around 12:43 p.m., Olivia Rinkes, 30, of Stonington was found at the State Capitol by Capitol police. She was the subject of an active arrest warrant at the time.

Rinkes is charged with disorderly conduct. She was released on $5,000 non-surety bond. She is set to appear in court on June 28.

On June 7 around 1:15 p.m., Erin Melocowsky, 19, of Manchester was found at the State Capitol by Capitol police. She was the subject of an active arrest warrant at the time.

Melocowsky was charged with disorderly conduct and released on $5,00 non-surety bond. She will also appear in court June 28.