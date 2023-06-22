Trumbull, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a 10 and an 11-year-old were caught taking a car for a joy ride in Trumbull, according to police.

On Thursday morning, Trumbull police officers responded to the report of a speeding car near the center of town. Officers located the car driving erratically on White Plain Road. The car then attempted to flee in a nearby parking lot, according to police.

When the car stopped, officers discovered the driver of the car was an 11-year-old boy from Trumbull and the passenger was his 10-year-old friend.

Police said the boys had taken the car from a family residence in town and had attracted attention because they were speeding through neighborhoods in the area.

The boys were both charged with taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission and engaging in pursuit. The 11-year-old was also charged with operating without a license.

The children were released to the custody of their mothers on a promise to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on July 5.