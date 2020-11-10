UConn police officer accused of stalking, harassing two other officers, computer crime

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — A University of Connecticut police officer has recently been arrested for stalking, computer crime, and harassment charges.

The Office of the State’s Attorney said 54-year-old Peter Zavickas is accused of stalking, harassing, and photographing two UConn Storrs public safety employees.

The year-long investigation shows that while he was assigned at the Avery Point campus, Zavickas allegedly tracked the two officer’s movements and activities on the Storrs campus using the university’s statewide camera system and had followed them in his personal vehicle.

Zavickas also used the Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Communications Teleprocessing (COLLECT) System without a justified reason in May 2020, investigations reveal, and using the system for personal reasons is prohibited.

“The victims in this case were greatly affected by Mr. Zavickas’ actions,” State’s Attorney Matthew Gedansky said. “The Division of Criminal Justice is committed to applying the law fairly and equally. No one is above the law, including those who are given the responsibility to serve and protect the public.”

The State’s Attorney’s office charged Zavickas with the following:

Two counts of Electronic Stalking

Two counts of Stalking in the Second Degree

Two counts of Computer Crime in the Third Degree

Two counts of Computer Crime in the Fifth Degree

Harassment in the Second Degree

He was released on a $25,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 12.

Zavickas has been with the UConn Police Department for 17 years.