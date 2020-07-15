 

UConn student Manfredonia accused of double murder set to face a judge today

(WTNH) — Peter Manfredonia, the UConn student charged in two brutal murders, is set to face a judge today.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for him in Tolland on Wednesday. Manfredonia is accused of leading police on a six-day manhunt after killing two men in Willington and Derby. The violence happened over Memorial Day weekend.

Manfredonia is facing a long list of charges that include murder and kidnapping.

