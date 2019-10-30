UConn students accused of racial slur on campus due in court on Oct. 30

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — The two University of Connecticut students accused of using a racial slur on school grounds are expected to appear in the Rockville Superior Court on Wednesday.

Those two students are Jarred Kalal of Plainville and Ryan Mucaj of Granby, both 21-years-old. Their arrest came about after a video was posted on social media on October 11th showing three students walking through the parking lot at the Charter Oak apartments on campus.

Police say two of them were shouting the n-word and then laughing about it. Both Kalal and Mucaj were charged with “ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race.”

This incident set off a series of events on campus, such as students demanding action and change. The president of the school met privately with the students last Friday.

UConn also condemned what was captured on video.

The third person was not arrested because police say they did not participate in what happened.

