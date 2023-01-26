MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – State police have made an arrest in the homicide of a 64-year-old man on Wednesday, according to authorities.

On Oct. 13, Montville police responded to an apartment for a report of an unresponsive man at 1:26 p.m. EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the unresponsive male dead at 1:58 p.m.

Detectives from the state police were contacted and made aware that the man’s body was found unresponsive, cold to the touch and lying on the living room floor by his live-in girlfriend Diane Nobleza. Her boyfriend’s death was later ruled a homicide by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Police learned Nobleza was allegedly the only person to come in contact with the deceased in the hours leading up to his death.

Nobleza told police her boyfriend hit his head on the fridge and that he crawled to the living room floor where he stayed throughout the morning. She then said he was bleeding from his head a lot and she helped him by cleaning up the blood with towels.

She then told police she left the home to go to the methadone clinic and that he was alive when she returned. Nobelza later changed her story and told police her boyfriend originally hit his head in the living room, officials said.

Mugshot of Diane Nobleza (SOURCE: CSP)

Authorities found inconsistencies with her statements and were later told by Nobleza that she and her boyfriend had been experiencing problems in the past few months. She said that they had been having physical arguments involving pushing and shoving, according to police.

Nobleza allegedly pushed her boyfriend who died from the injuries sustained in the fall, police said. She reportedly waited hours before calling for help, according to officials.

Nobleza was charged with manslaughter in the second degree, cruelty to persons, breach of peace in the second degree for violent or threatening behavior and assault of an elderly victim.

Nobleza was unable to post the court-set bond of $100,000 and was later transported to York Correctional Institution in East Lyme to await arraignment at Norwich Superior Court.