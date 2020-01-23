Uncovered blog post written by Jennifer Dulos reveals long-time fear she felt toward husband, Fotis Dulos

(WTNH) — A newly-uncovered blog post written by Jennifer Dulos gives a new, eerie look into her relationship with her then-husband, Fotis Dulos. Fotis has been charged with Jennifer’s brutal murder.

In a 2012 blog post in the Avon Patch that was dug up by the New York Post, Jennifer writes about the difficulties she had sleeping with her 18-month-old daughter.

“It was not like this when my husband, Fotis, was not here. We had more room. I and she (and he, somewhere afar) slept better.”

At the end of the post Jennifer ends with a cryptic message to her daughter: “This too shall pass. But I fear I may be in a body bag by then.”

Stay with News 8 for continuing coverage of the Dulos case. Fotis is due back in court Thursday morning. We will be there as he goes before a judge.