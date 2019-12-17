Closings
Vernon man charged with manslaughter in 2018 death of woman

Jason Fazzino (Photo: Vernon Police Department)

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Vernon man is accused with manslaughter in the death of a woman in town.

Police say Jason Fazzino, 24, was arrested Tuesday after being released from jail.

Police say in April 2018, Fazzino had smothered the 28-year-old victim with a pillow while she was under the influence of drugs.

The say he did not try to get her help until her young child found her dead.

Fazzino received multiple charges including manslaughter, violation of protective order and tampering with evidence.

Fazzino is also accused of breaking a restraining order over 200 times.

He is held on a $630,000 bond.

