Vernon PD arrest sixth suspect in connection to Rockville shooting, drug trafficking

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon Police Department arrested a sixth suspect Tuesday in connection to a shooting in Rockville in August.

Police arrested 18-year-old Trenton Merrill Tuesday. He is charged with attempted murder, operating a drug factory, and several other felony counts. He was held in lieu of bonds totaling over $1.6 million and appeared in Rockville Superior Court Tuesday.

On Aug. 27, police responded to a shooting on Prospect Street, where they found a juvenile male with multiple head and neck injuries. Police said he was pistol-whipped by two suspects, one of which was Merrill. The victim also said Merrill pointed the pistol at his face, shooting once, but that he was able to deflect the pistol and was ultimately not struck by a bullet. Police later found the pistol in a storm drain on Ward Street.

Another juvenile male was also present with the victim during the altercation. Witnesses identified the suspects as Merrill and Jakwai Sosa, 21, of Vernon.

Police were issued a search warrant for Sosa and Merrill’s home at 157 Union Street and found a large quantity of drugs, paraphernalia, and U.S. currency related to a separate drug trafficking conspiracy.

On Sept. 22, Vernon PD arrested five individuals – including Sosa and Merrill’s mother – in connection to the August shooting in downtown Rockville. Charges for those individuals were related to the shooting, a subsequent search warrant at 157 Union Street, and actions of co-conspirators and accessories.