Vernon PD arrest woman accused of stabbing another woman

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman has been arrested after police say she stabbed another woman in Vernon.

32-year-old Whitney Baldwin is charged with First Degree Assault.

The victim was stabbed in the leg on Bellevue Avenue Tuesday Morning. She had to be revived by First Responders because she lost so much blood. She is in critical condition at Hartford Hospital.

Baldwin posted a $125,000 bond and will appear in court on Thursday.

