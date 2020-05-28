Vernon PD: Suspect in cold case sexual assaults arrested

1  of  2
Angelo Alleano Jr, 47, of Vernon. Photo: Vernon Police Department

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon Police announced Thursday they have made an arrest in connection to a series of cold case sexual assaults and burglaries.

Police said 47-year-old Angelo Alleano Jr. of Vernon was arrested on Wednesday and was charged with four counts of sexual assault and three counts of burglary. His bond is set at $5 million. He will be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on Friday.

Between 2001 and 2008, both Manchester and Vernon police investigated several burglaries in homes where the suspect sexually assaulted his victims. Police believed the incidents were related to the same suspect.

A “John Doe” warrant was signed in 2010 as police tried to identify the suspect with forensic evidence left at the scenes. Police say new ancestry technology has led them to identify Alleano as “John Doe.”

At the time of arrest, Alleano was at the Vernon police department for an investigation into an unrelated domestic violence offense. He was also arrested in that case and was charged with disorderly conduct. His bond is $100,000.

Police say this investigation is still ongoing. The FBI and Eastern Connecticut Health Network have assisted with the investigation.

