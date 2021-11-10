Vernon PD: Two men facing charges after one allegedly threatened woman with gun

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were taken into police custody after one of them allegedly threatened a woman with a gun Tuesday night in Vernon.

When responding officers arrived at 30 Parkwest Drive around 8:20 p.m., a woman told officers a 22-year-old man, Marion Crosby, was inside the apartment.

The woman said Crosby had initially not allowed her to leave the apartment and threatened her with a gun.

Officers were able to contact Crosby, who eventually came out of the apartment, and was taken into custody without incident.

Joel Garcia, 27, was also taken into custody. During an investigation, a gun was recovered.

Crosby is facing the following charges:

Violation of a restraining order

Second-degree breach of peace

Risk of Injury

Unlawful restraint

Criminal possession of a fiream

Criminal possession of ammunition

Second-degree threatening

Interfering with an officer

Crosby is held in lieu of $100,000 and is scheduled to be arranged on Nov. 10 at Rockville Superior Court

Garcia is facing the following charges:

Interfering with an officer

Tampering with evidence

Negligent storage of a firearm

Conspiracy criminal possession of a fiream

Garcia is currently held in a lieu of $50,000 and is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 10 at Rockville Superior Court.

Vernon police are currently investigating this incident and ask that anyone with information contact the police at (860)-872-9126.

