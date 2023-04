BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are investigating after a car rammed into the ESPN security gate on Ronzo Road and caused $35K in damages.



Bristol police are asking for assistance from the public to help them identify the driver and SUV used in the crash. Police said the driver may have been operating a silver Subaru.

Aaron Hernandez’s brother accused of throwing brick at ESPN property



Anyone who has information on the crash is asked to contact Ofc. Fisher at 860-584-3000 Ext. 3273.