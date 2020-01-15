Video of Meriden police officers arresting suspect goes viral, some say their use of force was excessive

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A video of tho Meriden police officers arresting a suspect after a car crash in Meriden is going viral. Some say the officers went overboard with their use of force; Meriden Police Department defending their actions.

Surveillance video shows the moment of impact.

Anthony Ortiz told News 8 he’s happy to be alive after the crash nearly took off his ear. He now has 27 stitches.

“I know of just knocked out cold. I woke up to the paramedics pulling me out of the car.” – Anthony Ortiz, crash survivor

Ortiz was driving into work Friday when he says a Nissan came out of nowhere.

Nearby officers witnessed the crash and ran after the driver, later identified as David O’Brian. They demanded O’Brian put his hands behind his back.

Cell phone video shows one office on top of O’Brian while another strikes him three times.

These were plain-clothed detectives who were working on something else when they say they saw a man driving erratically and tried to apprehend him.

Wednesday, some say police went overboard in the video, but Meriden police say it doesn’t rise to a level that would warrant an internal investigation.

Sargent Chris Fry of Meriden Police Department told News 8 that the video appears to show one thing, but “there’s a lot more going on.”

Police say O’Brian had a gun and drugs in the car and resisted arrest. They say the officers’ behavior falls within their policy.

“Our officers don’t have the luxury of time. They’ve got to act right then and there with their own safety and that of the people around them.” – Sargent Chris Fry of Meriden Police Department

Meanwhile, Ortiz was surprised to learn the incident went viral.

“You can’t really see the full video of if he was resisting arrest.” – Anthony Ortiz, crash survivor

O’Brian is facing a host of charges, including interfering with police. He was treated at the hospital and released on a promise to appear in court next week.