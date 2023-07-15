WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wallingford man was arrested on charges for possession of child pornography following an online sting last Monday, according to police.

In February of 2023 the Wallingford Police Department, in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, placed an undercover officer in online chatrooms with the intent of identifying child predators. Police report that Joseph Anthony Bird, a 27-year-old from Wallingford, befriended one of the undercover officers.

Bird initiated sexually explicit conversations with the officer and requested to have sex with the undercover officer’s 14-year-old “daughter”. On March 10th, Bird and the officer agreed to meet in New Haven but Bird did not show. After missing the meeting Bird continued to communicate with the undercover officer online and made his interest in having sex with the underaged girl known, according to police.

Wallingford PD prepared a warrant and on May 1st Bird was arrested and his cellphone seized. He was released after posting the $100,000 bond.

Bird was arrested again on July 10th and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

If you have any information to share related to this case please contact (203)294-2800 or visit the website www.police.wallingfordct.gov.