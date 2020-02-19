Live Now
Public hearing on vaccination religious exemption

Wallingford man charged with sexually assaulting teen

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Christopher Liscio (Wallingford Police)

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A 37-year-old Wallingford man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an underage girl last year.

Police say that Christopher Liscio was taken into custody last Thursday, Feb. 13, after an investigation that began in 2019.

Liscio is accused of engaging in sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl when he was 36-years-olds. The two had met on “Snapchat” and Liscio allegedly used a different name as well as portrayed himself to be younger than he actually was.

Liscio was charged with sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. He posted his $350,000 bond and will be in court Thursday, Feb. 20.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Hamden residents discuss racism in the town, improving relationship between people of color and people of color

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden residents discuss racism in the town, improving relationship between people of color and people of color"

Hamden residents meet to discuss racism in the town

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden residents meet to discuss racism in the town"

1 person ejected after multi-vehicle crash in Cheshire

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "1 person ejected after multi-vehicle crash in Cheshire"

New Haven artist uses leather paintings to cope with his near-lynching, dark moments of the past

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven artist uses leather paintings to cope with his near-lynching, dark moments of the past"

Web Extra: Winfred Rembert in his own words

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Web Extra: Winfred Rembert in his own words"

Man killed during hit-and-run in New Haven; police searching for driver

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man killed during hit-and-run in New Haven; police searching for driver"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss