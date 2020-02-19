Wallingford man charged with sexually assaulting teen

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A 37-year-old Wallingford man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an underage girl last year.

Police say that Christopher Liscio was taken into custody last Thursday, Feb. 13, after an investigation that began in 2019.

Liscio is accused of engaging in sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl when he was 36-years-olds. The two had met on “Snapchat” and Liscio allegedly used a different name as well as portrayed himself to be younger than he actually was.

Liscio was charged with sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. He posted his $350,000 bond and will be in court Thursday, Feb. 20.