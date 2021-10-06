Wallingford PD: Clerk held at knifepoint during robbery at local gas station convenience store

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Wallingford Police are investigating after responding to a robbery at an In and Out Mart on Main Street Monday night.

During the investigation, police say that a male entered the local convenience store at 305 Main Street around 8 p.m. The male was wearing a black hoodie, a black mask, a black baseball cap, black shoes, and black pants. The individual walked around the store and approached the clerk.

The male took out a knife and told the clerk to open the cash register and kneel to the ground. Police say that the individual fled the scene on foot with stolen cash.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Police are still investigating this robbery and looking for the individual involved.

Wallingford Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Friello at 203-294-2852 or mfriello@wallingfordpd.org.